Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Update

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GWHP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 571,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

