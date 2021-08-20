Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 8,035 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $7.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 250,313 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,270,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

