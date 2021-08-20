Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $25.85 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

