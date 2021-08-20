GlaxoSmithKline Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 159,661 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,144% compared to the typical volume of 7,114 call options.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,154. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

