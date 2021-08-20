Ghost (GHOST) Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and $263,788.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ghost has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00848449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00049076 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,167,131 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

