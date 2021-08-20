GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.75

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €29.75 ($35.00) and last traded at €29.75 ($35.00), with a volume of 117216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €29.10 ($34.24).

The firm has a market capitalization of $783.20 million and a P/E ratio of 39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €24.10.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

