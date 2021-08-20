GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Up 16.5% in July

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 163,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in GeoPark by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 72,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,806. The firm has a market cap of $635.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

