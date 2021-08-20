Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 7,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $196,101.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -15.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pulmonx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

