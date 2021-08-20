Genpact (NYSE:G) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Genpact traded as high as $52.46 and last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.