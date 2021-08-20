GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $75.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDS. Macquarie lowered their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. GDS has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GDS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 19.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in GDS by 36.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.