GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $7,918,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 787.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 516,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 458,242 shares in the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.