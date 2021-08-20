GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get GATX alerts:

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after buying an additional 120,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATX opened at $85.80 on Friday. GATX has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.