Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $212.90

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.90 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 214.70 ($2.81). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 214.70 ($2.81), with a volume of 20,809 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLY. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.60 million and a P/E ratio of 19.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%.

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

