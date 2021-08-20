GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit Acquires 18,100 Shares

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. GAN Limited has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.33.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in GAN by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in GAN by 12.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in GAN by 43.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in GAN by 14.0% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.