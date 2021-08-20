GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 626,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,894. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

