Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.04

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 3721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAU. Desjardins downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 25.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.