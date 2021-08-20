Galactrum (ORE) Market Cap Hits $4,821.84

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 112.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Galactrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Galactrum has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. Galactrum has a total market capitalization of $4,821.84 and $3.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,028.80 or 0.99862141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00040615 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.22 or 0.00977252 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.90 or 0.00471184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.00348671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076065 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Galactrum Coin Profile

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Galactrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

