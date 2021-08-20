FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $14.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $369.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of HD opened at $322.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.63.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.