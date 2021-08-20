FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stericycle’s FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

SRCL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.