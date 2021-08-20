FY2021 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%.

ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

NYSE ED opened at $76.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

