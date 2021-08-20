FY2021 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Lifted by B. Riley

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after buying an additional 441,433 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

