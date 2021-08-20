FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

AGI stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.