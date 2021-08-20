FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nkarta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NKTX stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -14.79. Nkarta has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $79.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $906,530. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

