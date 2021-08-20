FY2021 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE KNT opened at C$6.91 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.77 and a 52-week high of C$9.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.85.

K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

