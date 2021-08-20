FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.49). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72).

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAWN. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

