FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.39).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of AUPH opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,150 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

