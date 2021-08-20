Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 10.1%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.04. Approximately 64,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,151,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.56.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $1,652,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Futu by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $2,418,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $11,800,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

