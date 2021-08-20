Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 1,223 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Jian Xie sold 647 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $144,420.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $87.54 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.28.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after acquiring an additional 471,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

