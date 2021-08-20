freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €20.74 ($24.40) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.49. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

