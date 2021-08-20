Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CEO Jennifer M. Johnson Sells 52,789 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.65. 2,047,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,937. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

