Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.18 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.71. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.