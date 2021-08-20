Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Up 21.3% in July

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,130,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 61,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

