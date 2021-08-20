Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $216,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

