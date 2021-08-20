FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FONR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FONAR by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FONAR by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in FONAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FONAR by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in FONAR by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FONAR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01. FONAR has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

