Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in KE were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $169,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion and a PE ratio of 64.45. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.