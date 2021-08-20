Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,880,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,627,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,768,000 after buying an additional 4,040,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

