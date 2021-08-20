FLIP Price Up 143.1% Over Last Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 143.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $514,426.15 and approximately $28.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.24 or 0.00875204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047512 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

