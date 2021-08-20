FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 59,004 shares.The stock last traded at $14.66 and had previously closed at $15.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $776.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.