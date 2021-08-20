FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report earnings per share of $3.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $3.45. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $16.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,486. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

