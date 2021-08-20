Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FVRR stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.38. 582,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,590. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.31. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,847,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

