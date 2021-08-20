Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 554.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 32,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $102.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

