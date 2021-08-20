Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,093,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,230,000 after buying an additional 35,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,605 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $194.37 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.59.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.