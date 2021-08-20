Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,597,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS opened at $357.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.92. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

