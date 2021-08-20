Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,859 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,672 shares of company stock worth $8,201,409 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $187.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

