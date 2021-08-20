Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 218,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 986,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 134,730 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.73 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $388.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.