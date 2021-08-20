Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $231.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.32 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

