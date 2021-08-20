First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $112.71 and last traded at $112.71. Approximately 18,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 77,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter worth $41,000.

