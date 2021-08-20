First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FBNC opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,946,000 after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after acquiring an additional 170,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

