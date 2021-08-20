First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce sales of $73.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.60 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $76.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $303.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $324.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $334.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $366.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.80. 87,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,337. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

