Financial Survey: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

This table compares Texas Instruments and Natcore Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.46 billion 11.81 $5.60 billion $5.97 30.99 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 40.12% 69.28% 34.58% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Texas Instruments and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 3 7 13 0 2.43 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $203.54, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Natcore Technology Company Profile

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.